PC Racagi case sent to prosecutors

The case involving the death of Police Constable Peniasi Racagi has been referred to prosecutors. This matter is now under review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Fiji Police Force said all evidentiary documents have been submitted to the ODPP. This includes investigation files linked to the alleged involvement of police officers in the matter.

Police confirmed the files are now with prosecutors for independent legal assessment.

The ODPP has advised that the review will take about three to four weeks.

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The assessment will guide the next steps in the case.

Police said further updates would be made public once the ODPP has completed its review.