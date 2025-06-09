State calls for 20-year sentence in murder case

The man accused of murdering his 25-year-old pregnant wife at the Waimanu Apartments in Suva in 2024 showed no remorse during sentencing submissions this morning.

Apisai Madigibuli appeared before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere. The court heard submissions from both the State and the defence.

The prosecution is seeking life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 20 years.

It cited the seriousness of the offence and the domestic violence context.

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It told the court that aggravating factors include evidence of premeditation. It also pointed to the victim’s vulnerability, as she was pregnant at the time of the killing.

A victim impact statement from the deceased woman’s sister was also read. It described a pattern of controlling and coercive behaviour.

It also outlined the deep psychological trauma suffered by the couple’s young daughter. She allegedly witnessed the killing of her mother.

The State noted that Madigibuli has spent two years, one month, and 22 days in remand.

In mitigation, Madigibuli asked the court for forgiveness. He also referred to his rugby career.

Justice Tuiqereqere said he will take about two weeks to review the facts and relevant case law.

Sentencing will be delivered on July 2.