Nasinu chasing historic Fiji FACT title

[Photo: FILE]

Nasinu FC is returning to the Fiji FACT stage with renewed confidence and a strong desire to win its first-ever title.

Known as the “Giant Killers”, Nasinu has built a reputation for upsetting some of Fiji’s biggest football teams and will be looking to continue that tradition at the 2026 BIC Fiji FACT.

This year’s campaign is even more special as the Nasinu Football Association celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of contribution to Fiji football.

Despite entering the tournament without a major sponsor, the team has continued its preparations under head coach Abunesh Kapoor, with players, officials and supporters united behind one goal – creating history.

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Nasinu will rely on a mix of youth and experience as they look to make a deep run in the competition.

Drawn in Group B, Nasinu will open its campaign against Lautoka on Friday at 1pm before taking on Nadroga on Saturday and Ba on Sunday.

The Giant Killers know the challenge ahead will not be easy, but they are determined to defy the odds and bring home a historic first Fiji FACT title.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.