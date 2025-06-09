Radradra calls on fans for support

Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Semi Radradra is calling out to their fans in the Northern Hemisphere for support as they gear up to take on Wales in the 2026 Nations Championship.

Wales will be hosting the Flying Fijians at the Cardiff City Stadium on the 4th of next month..

With just 18 days left before they face Wales, he is urging fans to start purchasing their tickets and come out in numbers to support the boys.

“To all our fans here in Europe, please start buying your tickets ready and come out and support the boys. Less than 18 days left, so buy your tickets ready if you dont want to miss the game.”

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They will then take on England on July 11th before facing Scotland on the 18th.