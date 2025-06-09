Fiji Pearls name squad for spirit series and qualifiers

[Source: File]

Netball Fiji has named the Fiji Pearls national squad for upcoming international assignments, including the Spirit Series and the Oceania Qualifiers.

The selected squad features a strong mix of experience and emerging talent across all positions as the Pearls prepare for a demanding international schedule.

The shooting unit includes Cilia Lewatu, Esther Dawai, Leehava Saverio, Lydia Panapasa, Matila Vocea, Nina Nakula, and Robyn Gavoka, providing scoring depth and versatility in the circle.

In the midcourt, Ana Tolia Nuku, Ateca Buli, Elenoa Rasaubale, Elina Drikibau, Jimaima Kete, Susana Rasaubale, Tuipolotu Vulimailaucala, and Vutaeli Tokaduadua have been selected to drive play and maintain intensity through the centre of the court.

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The defensive lineup features Alisi Naqiri, Elenoa Gukirewa, Ema Mualuvu, Eseta Waqaira, Kalesi Tawake, Nanise Waqaira, and Ravaela Koroiravudi, tasked with shutting down opposition attacks.

The squad will continue preparations in the lead up to the Spirit Series before turning focus to the Oceania Qualifiers, where the Fiji Pearls will be aiming to make a strong statement on the international stage.