Norway thrash Iraq in Group I clash

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Norway recorded a convincing 4–1 victory over Iraq in their FIFA World Cup Group I encounter at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

The Europeans were led by star striker Erling Haaland, who netted twice in the 29th and 43rd minutes to give his side a strong first half advantage. Norway extended their lead after the break through Martin Ødegaard in the 76th minute.

Iraq pulled one back earlier in the first half through Hussein in the 39th minute, but their hopes faded late in the match when Hussein turned the ball into his own net in stoppage time at 90+6.

Despite Iraq’s effort, Norway’s attacking quality proved too strong as they secured all three points to strengthen their position in the group standings.