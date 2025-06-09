School dropouts increase child labour risk

[Photo: FILE]

A decline in secondary school completion rates increases the risk of children dropping out and becoming vulnerable to child labour, according to Fiji Trade Union Congress Assistant National Secretary Jotika Sharma.

Sharma said Fiji’s primary school completion rate stands at 97 percent but drops to 80 percent in lower secondary and 54 percent in upper secondary, based on UNICEF data released in May 2025.

She says the trend points to a growing challenge in keeping young people engaged in education as they progress through the school system.

Sharma adds that children who leave school early become vulnerable to exploitation, unemployment and child labour.

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“And in the context of child labour, as already mentioned, Convention 138 on the minimum age of employment, and Convention 182 on the worst forms of child labour. Union members also play a critical role. They are also eyes and ears at the workplace to report any incidents of child labour.”

Sharma says ending child labour is not just about removing children from work but also ensuring they stay in school and complete their education.

ILO International Labour Law Specialist Maria Cabera says quality education means proper school facilities and trained teachers, especially in remote areas.

“The second element is basically access to information. Many years ago, talking about child labour was a kind of taboo, especially when we talk about the worst forms of child labour. No one wanted to talk about the sale of children or the trafficking of children, but we are in an era where we cannot avoid it anymore.”

Officials say addressing the factors that lead to school dropouts is essential if the country wants to achieve its goal of eliminating child labour.