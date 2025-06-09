Government directs work-from-home as severe weather hits Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

The Government has directed Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies to activate business continuity plans, including work-from-home arrangements, as severe weather conditions continue to affect the country.

In a statement issued this morning, the Government advised that non-essential staff should work remotely where possible, while essential services must remain operational.

Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies have also been given the authority to implement localised office closures, scale down operations, or adjust reporting arrangements in areas where travel and access are unsafe.

The government stressed that staff should not be required to travel through flooded roads, unsafe crossings, coastal inundation areas, landslide-prone locations, or routes affected by debris.

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Work-from-home arrangements are also to be extended to parents and guardians impacted by the nationwide closure of schools.

The directive comes as a heavy rain warning and a strong wind warning remain in force across the country.

The government says the measures are being implemented in consultation with the National Disaster Management Office to ensure public safety while maintaining critical services.

Authorities say they will continue to closely monitor the weather situation and provide further updates as necessary.

The move signals an escalation in preparedness measures as adverse weather conditions continue to impact parts of Fiji.