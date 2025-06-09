U.S Coast Guard to support Fiji’s maritime efforts

Fiji and the United States are strengthening cooperation to combat transnational crime at sea, with the arrival of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane.

Media personnel were invited aboard the vessel today to gain a firsthand look at its capabilities and its role in supporting Fiji’s maritime security efforts under the 2018 bilateral ship-rider agreement.

Vessel Commander Justin Matejka says the vessel conducts various missions, including search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, maritime defense, and environmental protection.

“This is something we’d like to exercise as frequently as we can; obviously, it builds capacity and capability for the Fijian Authorities and it allows us to engage and build that capacity, so that if there is an opportunity where we have to work together and we can do that more seamlessly.”

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Additionally, US Military Group Chief Nate Baladad says the vessel’s visit forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen maritime security in the Pacific and support the fight against illicit activities, including drug trafficking.

“She was here a couple of years ago, but she’s here under the Coast Guard Operation Blue Pacific, which is the coast guard’s overarching operation within the region to work with our partners to conduct operations and to promote a safer, more secure blue Pacific for everyone.”

As part of the deployment, Commander Baladad says the U.S. Coast Guard personnel will work alongside Fijian maritime agencies, including the Republic of Fiji Navy, Fiji Police Force, and the Fisheries Division, to conduct joint patrols and enforce Fiji’s maritime laws.

“After that, what we’re going to do is get underway with Fijian Maritime Professionals, from both the Fiji Navy Fisheries Division offshore and as well as Fiji Police to enforce Fiji’s laws offshore and so we’ll do a patrol for about a couple of days, enforcing laws offshore, targeting illicit actors whenever and wherever those might be working under our bilateral ship rider agreement with Fiji.”

The vessel is expected to remain in Fiji for several days before departing later this weekend.