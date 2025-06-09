Rayawa to replace Nand in Rewa's squad

Fiji Football Under 17 rep Jack Rayawa will be replacing Merril Nand at the Fiji FACT this week.

Fiji Football Under 17 rep Jack Rayawa will be replacing Merril Nand and has been included in the 22-member Stratum/Fortech Rewa FC squad for the BiC Fiji FACT 2026 that starts this Friday in Labasa.

His inclusion strengthens the Delta Tigers’ lineup as they prepare for the highly anticipated tournament.

Rewa will be looking to make a strong start in the competition with a blend of experienced players and emerging young talent, including promising national youth players Rayawa, Isoa Baselala, Zafir Ali and Delon Shankar.

This year’s Fiji FACT will feature the country’s top football clubs competing for one of Fiji football’s most coveted titles.

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Other members of the squad include James Dooro, Semi Nabenu, Ivan Kumar, Gabriele Matanisiga, Lucas Santos, Neemsish Prasad, Ramzan Khan, Setareki Hughes, Jack Rayawa, Don Keana, Madhwan Gounder, Tevita Waranaivalu, Epeli Valevou, Josaia Sela, Delon Shankar, Kavaia Rawaqa, Isoa Baselala, Sitiveni Rakai, Asivorosi Rabo, Zafir Ali, Mohammed Rahid Aziz, and Epeli Loaniceva.

Rewa will meet Navua in their opening clash at 5pm this Friday.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries of the matches on Radio Fiji Two.