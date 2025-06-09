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Councils left waiting for drainage budget return

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 16, 2026 4:48 pm

[Photo: FILE]

Drainage maintenance funding has not been reinstated since a one-off allocation in 2018.

Rakiraki Town Council told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that it continues to rely on repeated budget submissions to meet ongoing drainage needs.

Town Council CEO Sailosi Sawana said the 2018 funding helped upgrade earth drains into concrete drains. He said there was still no dedicated annual budget for ongoing maintenance.

He said the council now depends on annual budget bids and disaster rehabilitation funding requests, and approval was subject to government processes.

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Local government officials told the committee that drainage funding was previously managed under the Ministry of Waterways. They said this changed after government restructuring.

They said that since the 2018–2019 financial year, there has been no specific allocation for drainage under the Ministry of Local Government. Councils have instead relied on project funding and limited subsidies.

Opposition MP Virendra Lal questioned why a parliamentary recommendation to reinstate drainage funding has not been implemented. He said smaller councils are under pressure without a stable funding source.

He said the lack of consistent funding is affecting basic infrastructure maintenance in towns. He added that drainage problems remain a regular concern.

The committee also heard concerns over delays in waste management projects in Rakiraki. Officials said work is ongoing to relocate the Naria dump site.

They said a suitable landfill site for the western division is still being identified. The Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Lands are working together on site assessments.

Sites are being reviewed based on soil conditions, groundwater levels, and distance from residential areas. Officials said the Cabinet endorsed the western landfill project in 2024.

However, land clearance and final approval are still pending. Members expressed concern over repeated delays.

Officials said a pilot waste separation project has started in Sigatoka. It is part of wider waste management reforms.

The committee also heard that increases in municipal fees, including stall and parking charges, have been approved by Cabinet. The changes are now awaiting gazettal by the Solicitor General.

Members also raised concerns about coordination between agencies responsible for local infrastructure. They cited drainage, streetlights, and footpaths as ongoing problem areas.

Cabinet had approved the transfer of maintenance responsibilities to municipal councils. However, this is still pending an MOU between the FRA and the councils.

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