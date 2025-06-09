Fiji backs regional tuna cooperation deal

[File Photo]

The Cabinet has endorsed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding strengthening regional cooperation in the sustainable management of South Pacific albacore tuna.

The agreement is between members of the South Pacific Group under the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency.

It will bring together Cook Islands, Fiji, Niue, Samoa and Tonga to advance shared interests in tuna fisheries management, strengthen regional advocacy, and promote the sustainable use of ocean resources.

The MOU will also enable Pacific countries to work more closely during important regional and international fisheries negotiations, including at the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission.

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South Pacific albacore tuna remains a valuable resource for Fiji and the wider Pacific, supporting jobs, economic growth and national development aspirations.

Through stronger regional cooperation and science-based fisheries management, Pacific Island countries will be better positioned to protect their interests and ensure that future generations continue to benefit from the region’s rich ocean resources.