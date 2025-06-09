Sugar crushing season delayed

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has postponed the start of the 2026 crushing season at its Rarawai and Labasa mills.

The decision was made just days before operations were scheduled to begin tomorrow.

In a public advisory issued today, FSC states that the commencement of crushing operations at both mills has been deferred until further notice due to insufficient readiness among harvesting gangs.

The Corporation says an assessment of current preparations found that the required number of harvesting gangs are not yet ready to support the efficient start of milling operations.

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The crushing season was originally scheduled to begin at Rarawai Mill tomorrow, June 16, while Labasa Mill was set to commence operations on June 17.

FSC said the decision was made to ensure a successful and efficient crushing season and to avoid operational challenges that could arise from inadequate harvesting support.

The Corporation has assured cane growers, harvesting gangs, transport operators, and other stakeholders that revised commencement dates will be announced once the required number of harvesting gangs have confirmed their readiness.

FSC has apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation as preparations continue for the start of the 2026 season.