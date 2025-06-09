Saudi Arabia and Uruguay settle for draw

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay have shared the points after a one-all draw in their FIFA World Cup group encounter.

Both sides found the net in a competitive match, with Saudi Arabia standing firm against Uruguay’s experience and physical presence.

The South Americans enjoyed more of the ball, but Saudi Arabia matched them with discipline and organisation to secure the draw.

The result leaves both teams with one point each as the group stage continues, keeping qualification wide open ahead of their remaining fixtures.

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Saudi Arabia and Uruguay will now look to build momentum in their upcoming matches as the race for progression intensifies.

All FIFA World Cup matches are live on FBC Sports.