Government was not behind the complaint says PM

Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner, Sitiveni Qiliho

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized that the government did not file the complaint against his predecessor, Voreqe Bainimarama, and the suspended Police Commissioner, Sitiveni Qiliho.

The Prime Minister was responding to questions during a recent public engagement, where a woman inquired about the government’s intention to appeal the ruling that cleared Bainimarama and Qiliho of allegations related to a University of the South Pacific investigation.

Rabuka made it clear that the government had no role in initiating the complaint and will not interfere with the judicial ruling, as the case does not belong to the government.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the decision to appeal or not rests with the complainant.