Police strengthen oversight mechanism

Stringent procedures and mechanisms are in place to protect evidence, exhibits, and investigative files.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner, Meli Sateki gave the assurance in response to complaints about missing case files and unsuccessful prosecutions.

Sateki says ¤the Police Force follows set protocols and oversight systems to ensure compliance.

“We have unit in charge that are directly responsible at the station level, at the police post level, at the division level. All these hierarchy, it’s within their job description, the work that they are paid and they are expected to do. We now, we not now, we have an independent internal affairs unit within the organization.”

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Sateki adds that weekly lecture sessions are also held in areas where police behavior has been questioned.

“These lecture topics are normally covered within every Wednesday to ensure that there is, ensure there is more governance, there is strict compliance to our system and processes. It’s just unfortunate on some instances that this kind of situation happen”

Sateki says police are targeting areas where breaches have been identified to prevent similar incidents from recurring.