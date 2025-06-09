Writ of election date revealed

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga. [Photo: FILE]

The Electoral Commission has announced that the earliest possible date for the issuance of the Writ of Election is June 24, 2026.

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says that, in accordance with the Constitution and relevant electoral laws, the next General Election will be held within the required constitutional timeframe.

Turaga also addressed reports and commentary circulating on social media suggesting that concerns over global fuel prices and international developments could lead to a deferment of the General Election.

He says such claims remain speculative at this stage.

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Turaga reaffirmed that they remain committed to acting in accordance with the law and the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji.

He says the Government will continue to uphold constitutional processes and ensure that any decisions relating to the electoral process are guided by the country’s legal framework.

The Minister also acknowledged the ongoing work of the Constitutional Review Commission, saying the Government will carefully consider its recommendations and outcomes through the appropriate constitutional and legal channels.

As Minister responsible for Elections, Turaga says he has been advised by the Electoral Commission and the Fiji Elections Office that voter registration activities are continuing and electoral preparations remain on track in line with their statutory responsibilities.