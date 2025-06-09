England outscore Croatia in opener

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

England have made a strong start to their FIFA World Cup Group L campaign with a 4–2 victory over Croatia at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Three Lions struck early through a Harry Kane penalty in the 12th minute before Croatia responded with goals from Baturina in the 36th minute and Musa deep into first half stoppage time to briefly swing momentum.

Kane restored England’s lead just before the break with his second goal in the 42nd minute.

England extended their advantage early in the second half when Jude Bellingham found the net in the 47th minute, before Marcus Rashford sealed the result late on with an 85th minute finish.

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Despite Croatia’s resilience, England’s attacking quality proved decisive as they secured all three points to open their World Cup campaign on a winning note.