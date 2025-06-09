PS defends military role in drug crackdown

Transnational organised crime remains a major security threat in Fiji. Authorities warn of sustained pressure from drug syndicates using maritime borders and remote terrain.

Permanent Secretary for Policing Berenado Daveta said attention must remain on the scale of the threat. Reporting, he states has overstated recent security operations while downplaying the broader criminal activity.

“I know a lot of things in the media have been exaggerated but Government agencies should remain focused on addressing drug trafficking and organised crime networks operating in and through Fiji.”

Daveta says major drug seizures reflect the seriousness of the situation and that Fiji continues to face pressure from transnational criminal networks.

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He defended the deployment of military personnel in support of police operations. He said they were deployed at the request of the Police Commissioner and remain under police operational command.

Daveta says Fiji’s geography and links to international trafficking routes require stronger inter-agency coordination. He said this was needed to disrupt networks and stop Fiji being used as a transit point for illicit drugs.

Over the past three years, Police have seized 26.5 tonnes of marijuana, 4.5 tonnes of methamphetamine and nearly 70 kilograms of cocaine. He also cited major busts this year, including one tonne of methamphetamine and 2.6 tonnes of cocaine.