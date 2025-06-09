Glamada Suva chase fifth Fiji FACT crown

[Source: File]

Glamada Suva FC heads into the 2026 BIC Fiji FACT determined to add a fifth title to their proud history as the Capital City side prepares for tough competition in Labasa.

Suva boasts a strengthened squad under head coach Mohammed Erfan, with former Fiji rep Anand Sami serving as technical advisor and MP Joseph Nitya Nand adding experience to the management team. The side has been boosted by the arrival of Ba defender Mitieli Naiviro, young Tailevu Naitasiri talent Jason Dau, and Ni‑Vanuatu international Joseph Keshly.

With experienced keepers Jason Rokovucake and Akuila Mataisuva anchoring the team, Suva will rely on a blend of experience and youth as they aim to repeat past success. The Capital City Giants have previously lifted the Fiji FACT trophy in 1995, 2012, 2020, and 2022.

Drawn in Group A, Suva opens its campaign against hosts Labasa on June 19 before facing Rewa and Navua, as they set their sights firmly on another Fiji FACT title.

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