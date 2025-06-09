Sixth Beqa boat passenger still missing

Fiji Police Force noted that five officers from the Navua Police Station, led by its Station Officer, continued the search. [Photo: FILE]

Efforts are still underway to find the sixth occupant of a boat that capsized in Beqa last week, which cost the lives of three people in the same incident.

In a statement, the Fiji Police Force noted that five officers from the Navua Police Station, led by its Station Officer, continued the search with joint efforts from nearby communities and businesses covering the coastline from Navua to Korovisilou.

There has been no progress in the search as of today and efforts will continue tomorrow.