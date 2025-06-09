South Korea to shift civilian restricted line at border with North Korea

[Source: Reuters]

South Korea will shift a line running parallel ​to the military border with North Korea to ‌narrow the area that restricts civilian access to reflect an evolving security environment and for the convenience of local residents, the defence minister ​said on Wednesday.

The so-called Civilian Control Line is ​currently as much as 10 km (6.2 miles) to ⁠the south of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) drawn up ​at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Authorisation ​by the military is required to enter the area.

Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said the change that will shift the civilian access ​line by an average of 6 km from ​the MDL is in response to years of requests by residents ‌and ⁠is made possible by improved defence readiness.

As many as 20,000 people reside inside the zone according to media reports, and others enter the area to farm or work ​going through ​authorisation procedures.

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The ⁠ministry also announced other changes that will ease restrictions imposed on areas near the ​border, including a relaxed reporting guideline on ​operating ⁠drones for farming purposes.

The liberal government of President Lee Jae Myung, who took office last year, has taken ⁠a series ​of steps aimed at easing ​tensions with North Korea, but Pyongyang has kept up a hostile stance ​towards its neighbour.