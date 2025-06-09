LTA tightens licence rules

The Land Transport Authority will introduce a new two-stage provisional driver licensing system from 30th September in a bid to improve road safety and reduce crashes involving inexperienced drivers.

Under the new system, drivers will progress through Provisional One (P1) and Provisional Two (P2) licences before becoming eligible for a full licence.

LTA CEO Irimaia Rokosawa says the changes come after concerns over the involvement of provisional drivers in fatal crashes.

Fiji recorded 83 road deaths in 2025, up from 66 in 2024, with provisional licence holders involved in a number of those incidents.

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Rokosawa says more than 100,600 Traffic Infringement Notices have been issued to provisional drivers since 2021, highlighting the need for stricter controls.

Under the P1 phase, drivers will face restrictions including zero alcohol and drug tolerance, limits on night driving, and a ban on operating commercial, rental and government vehicles.

Drivers with a clean record may progress to a full licence after completing a Defensive Driving Course, while those with offences will move to the P2 stage.

LTA says the new system is aimed at strengthening driver behaviour and reducing serious crashes on Fiji’s roads.