Older, not wiser 'Jackass' crew reunite for final emotion-filled film

[Source: Reuters]

Extreme stunt and ​prankster collective “Jackass” put their body parts on the line one more time in “Jackass: Best and ‌Last,” billed as their fifth and final feature film.

“Oh, it’s it. Stuntmen and milk both have an expiration date, so I feel like it’s time to stop,” said the group’s leader, Johnny Knoxville, attending the movie’s premiere in London on Monday.

“I think we’re ​older, I don’t know about wiser. We didn’t start with much, nor pick up much along the ​way. If we did, we wouldn’t get the footage we get,” Knoxville said.

With Jeff ⁠Tremaine returning to direct, “Best and Last” mixes new material with unseen moments from the past 25 years and ​stunts that were previously not allowed to air or did not make the cut.

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In new scenes, members of the ​group are put through their paces in an escape room from hell, an electric balance beam and a prostate exam, and are exposed to bodily harm, genitalia abuse and bodily fluids.

“It’s about half and half, new stuff and old stuff, it’s really sort ​of our favourite things,” said Tremaine. “You just kind of meet us where we are. We’re getting older, so ​you got to get prostate exams and colonoscopies, so we played with all that.”