Older, not wiser 'Jackass' crew reunite for final emotion-filled film

[Source: Reuters]
Extreme stunt and prankster collective “Jackass” put their body parts on the line one more time in “Jackass: Best and Last,” billed as their fifth and final feature film.
“Oh, it’s it. Stuntmen and milk both have an expiration date, so I feel like it’s time to stop,” said the group’s leader, Johnny Knoxville, attending the movie’s premiere in London on Monday.
“I think we’re older, I don’t know about wiser. We didn’t start with much, nor pick up much along the way. If we did, we wouldn’t get the footage we get,” Knoxville said.
With Jeff Tremaine returning to direct, “Best and Last” mixes new material with unseen moments from the past 25 years and stunts that were previously not allowed to air or did not make the cut.
In new scenes, members of the group are put through their paces in an escape room from hell, an electric balance beam and a prostate exam, and are exposed to bodily harm, genitalia abuse and bodily fluids.
“It’s about half and half, new stuff and old stuff, it’s really sort of our favourite things,” said Tremaine. “You just kind of meet us where we are. We’re getting older, so you got to get prostate exams and colonoscopies, so we played with all that.”