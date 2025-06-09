Iran and New Zealand share points in draw

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

IR Iran and New Zealand played out an entertaining 2–2 draw at full time, with both sides showing attacking intent in an evenly contested Group G match during their FIFA World Cup clash at the Los Angeles Stadium in the US.

Iran’s goals came through Mohammad Mohebi and Ramin Rezaeian, while New Zealand responded strongly with Elijah Just scoring both of their goals.

Just’s brace was set up by Chris Wood, who provided the assists for both finishes.

The result reflects a competitive encounter, with neither side able to find a decisive breakthrough, as both teams take positives moving forward.