Qoro grateful to the world’s best fans

[Photo: FILE]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women’s fly-half Varanisese Qoro earned the Fans’ Player of the Match award after a spectacular performance against the Western Force over the weekend in Lautoka.

The former ACS sprinter and Lillian Amazon/Nadi Rugby player, who made her Super Rugby Women’s debut in Sydney the previous week, scored two tries in their 29-24 win on Saturday.

She says playing at home is a blessing, especially in front of a passionate home crowd that played a big part in helping the team secure its first win of the season.

“We had prepared ourselves well for the game against the Western Force. We had looked forward to a win because this match was happening at home, and we got the win because of our amazing supporters who cheered us on, and for that we are grateful.”

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Qoro says the focus now is on maintaining that winning momentum when they host the Brumbies in Ba this Saturday at 2pm.

You can watch the live action on FBC 2.