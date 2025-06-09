Roll of Honour reflects dominant era of champions

[Source: File]

From Ba’s historic triumph in the inaugural Fiji FACT in 1991 to Labasa’s dramatic penalty shootout victory in 2025, the tournament has continued to deliver iconic moments and fierce rivalries in Fiji football.

Ba remains the most successful side in Fiji FACT history with eight titles, followed closely by Nadi with seven and Labasa with six, while Suva and Lautoka have also left their mark with five and four championships, respectively.

Labasa has featured most often as runners-up with nine final appearances without lifting the trophy, ahead of Suva and Nadi on five each and Rewa on four.

As attention now turns to the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT, the roll of honour stands as a reminder of the teams and players who have shaped one of Fiji football’s most prestigious and enduring tournaments.

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The 2026 tournament will kick off this weekend in Labasa.