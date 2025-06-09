Artist Anish Kapoor presents works old and new in London

[Source: Reuters]

British artist Anish Kapoor presents bold, large new works alongside some of his older sculptures at ​an upcoming exhibition at London’s Hayward Gallery, in a return to ‌the space that held his first solo UK show nearly 30 years ago.

On display are shiny sculptures made with mirrored steel or others in void-like black, visceral paintings ​and gory bloody pieces as well as large-scale installations the 72-year-old ​Mumbai-born Turner Prize winner is known for.

These include 2022’s “Mount Moriah ⁠at the Gate of the Ghetto”, a massive red and black mass ​hanging from the ceiling.

Among the new works are an expansive vivid red pigment ​piece called “Ha Makom” and “All of Nothing”, a huge, inflated red PVC membrane that greets audiences as soon as they walk in.

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“I’ve explored or looked to explore that question of ​the object and the non-object and how they live with each other. ​It’s obvious that red must feature in that equation, because in a sense, all of ‌that ⁠interior is red,” Kapoor told Reuters of his use of red in his works.

“Red, of course, is at one level a colour of celebration, but it’s also a colour of deep darkness, of terror, of fear. As we ​know, the sublime ​is wonder and ⁠fear together. So somehow the two live with each other and I’m interested in what red does in… those ​conditions.”

The Hayward Gallery, part of the Southbank Centre overlooking ​the River ⁠Thames, was the first in the UK to hold a major survey of Kapoor’s works in 1998.

“It’s a coming home… in many ways… 28 years is ⁠quite a ​long time,” Kapoor said.

“What I’ve tried to ​do is take on what I did before and take it to…some other place.”

The exhibition runs ​from June 16 to October 18.