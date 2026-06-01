Young fighters join major boxing card

King Boxing promoter Naroon Buksh during the annoucement of their upcoming bout.

For the first time, a children’s category will be included in a major local boxing event.

Kings Boxing promoter Naroon Buksh confirmed the development while announcing an event scheduled for the 25th of next month.

Buksh said the initiative is part of the organisation’s efforts to develop the sport from a young age and nurture the next generation of boxing stars.

“We believe that developing these kids and giving them fights this early will be good for the future.”

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The event will feature a total of 12 bouts, including a special contest in the children’s category.

The boxing event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.