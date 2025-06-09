Bank of England on track to hold rates as Iran response eyed

[Source: Reuters]

The Bank of England looks on course to keep interest ​rates unchanged at 3.75% later on Thursday as it assesses what a tentative truce in the Iran war means for inflation.

Even before the ‌outlines of a deal emerged late last week, Governor Andrew Bailey said the BoE had time to wait and was in a different position than the European Central Bank, which last week raised interest rates for the first time since 2023.

However, analysts will be closely watching for dissent on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee, where external member Megan Greene is seen as the ​likeliest to join Chief Economist Huw Pill in voting for a quarter-point rate rise.

Action sooner rather than later — maybe within weeks — was needed to bolster ​public confidence that the BoE was one step ahead of price rises, Greene said earlier this month, shortly before BoE ⁠data showed household inflation expectations had risen to a record high.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even if everybody was convinced that … oil continues to fall from here, I think the ones that ​are concerned about second-round (inflation) effects probably think those are already making their way into the system and want to jump ahead of those and kill them off,” ​said Gordon Shannon, a partner at TwentyFour Asset Management.