New e-passport system causing delays

[Photo: FILE]

Delays in passport processing are linked to Fiji’s ongoing transition to an upgraded e-passport system.

The process is also still affected by manual application stages, which continue to slow down approvals and document handling.

Opposition MP Taito Rokomatu questioned why applicants are being told to wait two to four months for new or renewed passports.

He said members of the public visiting immigration offices are frequently advised to return after long waiting periods.

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Permanent Secretary for Immigration Aliki Salusalu explained that Fiji shifted to an e-passport system in 2019.

He said a full system upgrade was expected after five years and is now being rolled out.

“And this new passport upgrade will help our citizens or our customers who wish to apply for a passport from the comfort of their own home, because when they try to apply, because it’s still manual, it causes a lot of delay in the submission of the documents that are required on those documents.”

Salusalu said the upgrade was aimed at improving efficiency and allowing applications to be submitted more easily, including from home in future.

He acknowledged that the current system still involves manual steps, which is causing delays in document processing.

He also confirmed plans to open new enrolment offices in Rakiraki and Nakasi.

These offices will handle passport enrolment only to reduce congestion in Suva.

However, all passport printing will remain centralised to maintain security and document integrity.

This was discussed when the Ministry of Immigration appeared before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.