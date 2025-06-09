Scotland's Tartan Army switches sports for a day

[Source: Reuters]

Thousands of Scotland supporters who have descended on Boston for ​the World Cup took time ‌off from football to switch their focus to a different sport – baseball.

The ​Tartan Army of travelling fans ​marched through the city to the ⁠strains of more than a dozen ​bagpipes to Fenway Park, home to ​the Boston Red Sox baseball team, a day after watching their team win their first ​match at a World Cup ​since 1990 with a 1-0 victory over Haiti.

The ‌Scotland ⁠supporters treated Red Sox fans outside and in the stadium – where the Red Sox were hosting the Texas ​Rangers – to ​their typically ⁠full-throated renditions of songs including ‘Flower of Scotland,’ used as ​an anthem by the national ​team.

Scotland ⁠next play Morocco in Boston on Friday for their second group match ⁠before ​travelling to Miami to ​face Brazil on June 24.