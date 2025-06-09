Awareness gap surrounds major project

[File Photo]

Concerns have been raised over a lack of public awareness about the Na Vualiku Project, despite it being one of the largest development investments earmarked for the Northern Division.

During discussions on Tourism Fiji’s 2015–18 Annual Report before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, committee member Semi Koroilavesau said many residents in Vanua Levu appear unaware of the scope and purpose of the project.

Koroilavesau stressed the need for greater public engagement and awareness to ensure communities understand the project’s objectives and the opportunities it could bring to the North.

“We understand that it is a huge loan that has been granted, about US$200 million, or FJ$400 million. In our discussions within Seaqaqa and Labasa, there seems to be a disconnect in the information surrounding the Na Vualiku Project.”

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In response, Tourism Fiji Chief Financial Officer Vimlesh Magan said the Na Vualiku Project falls primarily under the responsibility of the Ministry of Tourism, with Tourism Fiji expected to support promotional efforts as the project progresses.

He adds that detailed information on the project’s implementation and current activities would be best provided by the Ministry of Tourism.

The Na Vualiku Project is a 10-year government-led initiative financed by the World Bank and aimed at transforming Vanua Levu and Taveuni into premier sustainable tourism destinations.