Samusamuvodre, Vakatawa join Barbarians for upcoming fixtures

[Supplied: Fijian Drua]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua midfielders Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Virimi Vakatawa have been selected to join the Barbarians FC ahead of their matches against South Africa and Wales this month.

General manager Baden Stephenson says this is a tremendous achievement for the duo, and the franchise is proud of their selection.

He adds that the Barbarians jersey is one of the most iconic in world rugby, and earning the opportunity to wear it is recognition of their talent, hard work, and performances on the field.

“Tuidraki continues to go from strength to strength, and this maiden call-up is thoroughly deserved, while Virimi’s return to the Barbarians highlights the quality and experience he brings to our environment. We wish them all the very best and look forward to seeing them showcase their talents on the international stage.”

Article continues after advertisement

The selection is a first for Samusamuvodre, who has continued to impress since joining the Drua, making 31 appearances and scoring three tries. His performances have also earned him two caps for the Flying Fijians.

Vakatawa returns to the Barbarians setup for a third time after previous appearances in 2022 and 2024. The experienced midfielder has enjoyed a strong debut season with the Drua, featuring in 10 matches and scoring once.

The Barbarians will face South Africa this Saturday at 1am at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium before taking on Wales at 1am next Saturday at Allianz Stadium.