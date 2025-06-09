High expectations as Labasa banks on home crowd

Labasa FC is banking on home-ground advantage as the side prepares for the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT tournament, which will be played at Subrail Park this week.

With expectations high among local supporters, players believe familiarity with the venue and strong crowd support could provide the boost needed for a positive campaign.

The Babasiga Lions are also aware of the challenge ahead, having been drawn in a highly competitive pool featuring some of the country’s top football teams.

Labasa midfielder Christopher Wasasala says the team is looking forward to playing in front of its home fans.

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‘It’s our home ground, so I know the boys know the drill very well, how to perform on our ground. I know plenty of supporters and our families will be supporting us. For the boys, we will give our best for the upcoming Fiji FACT.’

Despite the home advantage, Wasasala says the team will not be taking any opponent lightly, describing their pool as one of the toughest in the competition.

‘We will not underestimate any team, because our pool is a pool of death too. I think all the teams are preparing well, so this Fiji FACT will be a good tournament. Those who come and prepare well will do well in this Fiji FACT.’

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jitoko Vulava says discipline and focusing on the fundamentals will be crucial as Labasa aims to meet the expectations of its supporters.

‘The most important thing as a goalkeeper is to stick to the basics. There are a lot of areas that we need to improve on, and every game I am still learning. Now that the tournament has shifted here to Labasa, there will be a lot of expectations on the team. As a goalkeeper, I will try my best to deliver on the field.’

Labasa will begin its campaign against Suva FC on Friday before taking on Nadroga FC on Saturday at Subrail Park, Labasa.