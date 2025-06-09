China reaffirms respect for Pacific sovereignty

Chinese Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Wang Yuan speaking today at a press briefing

China says it remains committed to respecting the sovereignty and independent decisions of Pacific Island nations.

The assurance was given by Chinese Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Wang Yuan when questioned on whether political changes in the Solomon Islands and elsewhere could affect China’s engagement in the Pacific.

Wang said China does not view its relationship with Pacific nations through the lens of geopolitical competition and respects the choices made by governments across the region.

“We continue to say that China has our full respect for the Pacific Island countries. We will not change our policy to a different government. Viewing China-Pacific cooperation through the lens of geopolitical games is both narrow-minded and misguided. China has no interest in competing for influence and we respect the traditional role of other nations.”

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Responding to questions about the possibility of other Pacific nations pursuing security arrangements with different partners, Wang said China respects each country’s traditional relationships and sovereign right to determine its own foreign policy priorities.

He stressed that China’s engagement with the region is based on mutual respect, understanding and cooperation that delivers tangible benefits to Pacific people.

Wang also expressed China’s desire to play a greater role in the region and says Beijing is looking forward to participating as a dialogue partner at this year’s Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Palau.