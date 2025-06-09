Court told no tax relief approved for Saneem

The former Secretariat of the Constitutional Offices Commission and the then Acting Solicitor General Preetika Prasad has confirmed that no recommendation for tax relief was ever made for former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem in 2022.

Prasad told the Suva High Court that neither the Independent Committee nor the COC had proposed any such benefit on Saneem’s salary.

She explained that the Independent Committee, made up of Harun Ali and Pravish Punja was tasked with reviewing the salaries of the Supervisor of Elections, the Electoral Chair, and the Auditor General.

Article continues after advertisement

Their recommendation was for Saneem’s salary to range between $320,000 and $370,000.

Prasad testified that former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum later phoned her about amendments made to Saneem’s first Deed of Variation.

She said the second deed was drafted under his instructions and executed between Saneem and Sayed-Khaiyum, who was then Acting Prime Minister and COC Chair.

She further confirmed that no COC meeting was called to discuss the changes, nor was the matter tabled in any subsequent sessions. No letter was also sent to the President to acknowledge the second Deed of Variation.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office, while Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum, while Acting Prime Minister, approved the payment of Saneem’s taxes without proper authorization, giving him a financial advantage.

The trial will continue until October 3.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.