Court sitting to decide on Tui Ba title next week

A court sitting will be held next week to decide on the rightful holder of the Tui Ba title.

This was confirmed by iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission Acting Chairman Kitione Vesikula, while addressing the standing committee on social affairs, a question posed by committee member Praveen Bala.

Vesikula says the Commission convened at Nailaga, Ba, last week Wednesday and Thursday to hear the case involving the Tui Ba Nailaga title.

Vesikula told Parliament that the judgment will be delivered next Friday, November 21, determining who will hold the chiefly title.

He also explained that the number of chiefly title disputes varies each year depending on disagreements among members of the mataqali and yavusa.

“But disputes are always occurring, for your information, Honourable Bala, this is why we also have informal sittings first, and then we give them the opportunity for the Commission not to sit, because when the Commission sits, the law is going to come in and take over all the traditional obligations and all this.”

He reaffirmed that the commission will continue to manage both formal and informal sittings to resolve traditional leadership disputes across the country.

