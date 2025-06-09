Fiji U16 and PNG confirmed for semifinals

[Source:OFC/Facebook]

The Junior Boys will feature in the OFC Under-16 Men’s Championship semifinals in Papua New Guinea.

They booked their top four spot following their dominant 5-nil win over Samoa yesterday.

Both Fiji and PNG have qualified for the semifinals from Group A.

The two sides will clash on Saturday to determine who claims the number one spot in the pool.

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Fiji and PNG have six points each from their two wins, but the Fijians are at the top of the group at the moment thanks to their goal difference.

On Tuesday, Fiji defeated New Caledonia 2-nil.