Britons buy clothes, fans and booze amid the World Cup heat

[Source: Reuters]

A heatwave and the men’s soccer World Cup drove up consumer spending in Britain ​in June, according to data published.

Barclays ‌and the British Retail Consortium said the hot weather boosted sales of clothing, electrical fans and air-conditioning units ​while pubs reported strong trade on England’s matchdays ​at the World Cup.

The reports showed:

The BRC’s ⁠measure of total retail sales rose by 1.9% ​in June compared with June 2025, in line with ​its 12-month average

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Non-food sales grew by 1.2%, double the 12-month average increase and helped by online shopping, BRC said

Sarah ​Bradbury, chief executive of the Institute of Grocery ​Distribution, said hot weather and the World Cup could boost confidence in ‌July again ⁠but political uncertainty and the impact of the Iran war on food prices posed risks further ahead

Barclays’ broader gauge of consumer spending also rose by ​1.9% with ​growth in ⁠essential spending up by 2.2%, its biggest increase in 14 months

Travel spending stabilised ​after big falls in April and ​May when ⁠the industry was hit by worries about the Iran war

Barclays’ measure of consumers’ confidence in their finances ⁠stabilized

The ​BRC survey covered the period ​of May 31-July 4 while the Barclays spending data was May ​23-June 19.