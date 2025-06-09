PM clears up $1 million project

[Photo: FILE]

The government says a $1 million allocation in the 2026-2027 National Budget will be enough to complete the reconstruction of an old building at the Office of the President.

The issue came under scrutiny during the Committee of Supply as MPs questioned why another $1 million had been set aside after more than $900,000 was allocated in the previous budget.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate asked whether the latest allocation was a continuation of last year’s project or whether the earlier funding had not been fully spent.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told Parliament the previous project had already been completed. He said the new allocation is for the reconstruction of a different two-storey wooden building at the President’s Office compound, formerly known as the ADC Flat, including the office above the garage.

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Opposition MP Premila Kumar then asked if the $1 million would be the final amount needed to complete the project.

Rabuka confirmed it would.

He told Parliament the funding is expected to cover the full reconstruction and no further allocation is anticipated.

Parliament also turned its attention to funding for the Office of the Prime Minister, where Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj sought clarification on the annual grant for the Rabi Island Council.

Maharaj asked if part of the council’s $195,652 allocation could be used to pay the annual fishing licence fees of about $14,800 charged to people living on the island.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna said the money was for the operation of the Rabi Island Council and cannot be used to pay personal fishing licence fees.

He said paying for fishing licences remains the responsibility of individual licence holders.

Another issue raised during the debate was the administration of benefits for former Prime Ministers and Presidents.

Kumar asked whether those payments should be managed by Parliament instead of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Rabuka said Parliament approves the funding through the budget, but under the current system, the payments continue to be administered by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Following the exchanges, Parliament approved the budget allocations for both the Office of the President and the Office of the Prime Minister.