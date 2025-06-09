Council checks prices ahead of back-to-school season

Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Seema Shandil. {Photo: FILE]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has begun pre-market surveillance on school stationery and other items commonly purchased by parents and guardians for their children.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says that as the festive season ends and January approaches, parents and guardians will begin preparing for the new school year.

She urges all parents and guardians to shop wisely and remain vigilant.

She adds that the Council will continue to carry out market surveillance to ensure fair pricing and protect consumers.

“The Council would like to urge every parent and guardian to shop wisely and stay vigilant. We have started pre-market surveillance on school stationery and other items that parents and guardians normally purchase for their children.”

Shandil adds that the intention is to record current prices now so they can be compared during the school shopping period, especially if retailers claim they are offering specials on certain items.

She says the council wants to determine whether those claims are genuine or misleading, as special prices should be lower than current prices.

She adds that back-to-school expenses place significant strain on household budgets, making it important for prices to be fair and transparent.

