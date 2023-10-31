Consumers hit by fuel and LPG price surge

Prices of fuel and LPG are set to increase again tomorrow.

This has been announced by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Motor Spirit will increase by $0.13 to retail at $3.18 (VIP), Premix is set to increase by $0.10 to sell at $3.03 (VIP), while Kerosene will now sell at $2.36 (VAT exempt) from $2.22, and Diesel will sell at $3.03 (VIP), an increase of $0.20.

The FCCC states that a 4.5kg cylinder will now cost $15.55 (VAT exempt) from $14.74; a 12kg cylinder will retail at $41.46 (VAT exempt), an increase of $2.16.

A kilogram of bulk gas will now sell for $3.20 (VEP), while autogas is set to retail for $2.25 (VIP), an increase of $0.13.

It says the local fuel prices for November 2023 are based on imports made by fuel companies in September 2023.

The FCCC used the October 2023 Saudi Aramco Butane Contract Price (CP) and September 2023 international freight rates and foreign exchange rate to determine the local LPG product prices for November 2023.