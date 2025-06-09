Conflicting statements raise questions

The Fiji National University has confirmed it will now operate under the Office of the Prime Minister.

This move sparked controversy after conflicting public statements by its own leadership.

Just days ago, FNU Chancellor and Council Chair Semesa Karavaki told another media outlet that the shift felt like a takeover.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro publicly welcomed the move, saying he supported the transition and believed it would strengthen coordination between the university and government.

But in a press statement issued last night, FNU says the move was not imposed and was in fact requested by the University itself.

The statement confirms that FNU has officially transitioned to operate under the Office of the Prime Minister within the Ministry of Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics, effective immediately.

According to FNU, the transition is a strategic initiative requested by the FNU Council and Senior Management to promote the interests of the University.

It further reveals that on August 9th, 2024, FNU formally wrote to the Prime Minister, led by Chancellor and Council Chair Semesa Karavaki and his delegation seeking the shift.

FNU says the move will allow the University to function more effectively, align with government priorities, and contribute to national planning, noting it is the only dual-sector university in Fiji.

The statement, however, appears to contradict Karavaki’s earlier remarks suggesting the move felt like a takeover adding to public confusion over whether the transition was voluntary or driven by government direction.

FNU says further comments will be made once the Prime Minister returns.

FBC News is trying to seek clarification from Karavaki on the differing accounts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.