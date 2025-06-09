Conference sets stage for labour reforms

Source: Fiji Government / Facebook

Pacific Labour Ministers have been urged to take concrete action to improve working conditions and productivity across the region.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh has called on ministers to ratify and domesticate core conventions, enhance the status of work, and boost productivity while delivering his closing speech at the 2025 government-led Pacific Regional Tripartite Employment Conference.

Singh said the conference achieved high-level outcomes that would benefit Pacific Island countries, including the establishment of a regional Labour Ministers meeting, a Senior Government Officials Working Group and a Talanoa Forum.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister confirmed that Fiji will host the first meeting of senior officials and labour ministers next year, must translate into tangible improvements in workers’ lives and underlined the importance of collaboration, transparency and commitment to shared goals.

He described the meeting as a catalyst for positive change, fostering dialogue, cooperation and resilience in shaping the future of work across the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.