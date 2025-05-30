Concerns raised over underqualified medical lecturers

A member of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts has raised serious concerns about the qualifications of lecturers teaching at two universities.

During a recent Public Accounts Committee hearing, member Alvick Maharaj questioned the Medical and Dental Secretariat about reports that diploma holders are teaching students enrolled in degree programs at two universities.

Maharaj claims that in some cases, diploma holders are teaching degree-level students, including those studying medicine, which could affect the quality of education and, more importantly, the safety of future patients.

“There are people who are with a lesser qualification trying to teach somebody with a higher qualification. Even to an extent that a degree, a person with a degree is trying to teach postgraduate students. And as I said, it’s not just in MBBS, it is in other faculties as well. It’s happening. So we need to curb this down.”

Medical and Dental Secretariat Chief Executive, Misau Whippy, assures that the issue will be raised with the Medical and Dental Council.

“I can only speak on behalf of the Secretariat and the boundaries that I’m unable to, in terms of the act. We at the Secretariat provide support services to the Council. Thank you for your comments, which I believe our superiors are watching. We take notice of that. We will, as a Secretariat, bring it up to the Council.”

Calls have now been made for stronger coordination between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, and the Medical and Dental Councils to ensure only properly qualified individuals are allowed to teach health science students.





