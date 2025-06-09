Community efforts credited for crime decline

Crime in the Western Division has dropped by 14 per cent.

This, according to Fiji Police Force Manager Community Policing West Superintendent Lepani Liga.

Speaking on the latest crime statistics, Superintendent Liga explained that the Western Division, with an estimated population of 340,000 people, is currently served by 1,324 police officers.

He acknowledged that while the targeted police-to-public ratio has not yet been reached, efforts are ongoing to strengthen policing strategies across the division.

“This requires a multi-faceted approach. We cannot do it alone. For the betterment of our country, we need to work together.”

Liga said in 2024, a total of 7,724 criminal offences were recorded in the West.

This dropped to 6,670 cases in 2025, reflecting what he describes as the impact of strengthened community collaboration.

He adds that of the 6,670 cases recorded last year, 35 percent were offences against property, while almost 27 per cent were offences against the person.

There were also 673 drug-related cases, accounting for about 10 per cent of total offences.

Liga said that the majority of offenders were unemployed, although some had good educational backgrounds.

He is calling for stronger collaboration with the vanua, church groups, community leaders and other stakeholders to further strengthen crime prevention efforts in the Western Division.

