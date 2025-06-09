Communities called to halt violence

[file photo]

Intimate partner violence is on the rise, yet many victims remain with abusive partners, hoping things will get better.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran warned that hope alone is not enough and urged anyone facing emotional, mental or physical abuse to seek help immediately.

A woman died last Friday, reportedly as a result of a domestic violence dispute.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran

“I also want to say that, you know, in this domestic violence that happens, we often think it’s somebody’s personal life. But crime is a crime. If two men fight and one dies, or two men fight, it’s very easy for people to have them charged.But if a man and a woman, there is a challenge there, then people hesitate and they say it’s a family violence. But if you harm physically anyone, it is crime and that must be reported.”

Kiran warned that those meant to care for and protect their partners can also take their lives, urging every Fijian to step in and prevent more deaths while ending the cycle of abuse.

Victims often believe their partners will change, Kiran added, but statistics show that hope is rarely enough.

She is urging family elders, faith leaders and communities to step in, provide counseling, and support troubled relationships.

Kiran also reiterated the need for workplaces with high-stress roles, such as law enforcement and medical services, to offer proper counseling and debriefing to prevent conflicts from escalating.



Faith Harvest Church Senior Pastor Manasa Kolivuso

Faith Harvest Church Senior Pastor Manasa Kolivuso said the root of domestic violence lies within the family.

He warned that abusers, criminals, and drug users all emerge from family units, which must confront their own issues.

“A man who’s abusing a woman, or a girl, or a boy, for that matter, belongs to a family. So everything goes back to the family and that has to be addressed from the church.”

Kolivuso noted that 95 percent of counseling cases he handles are family-related, exposing widespread neglect and breakdown of the family unit.

