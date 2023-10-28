Collaborative effort to bolster food security

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Veikau Eco Lodge has joined forces with the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development, or FRIEND Fiji, in a concerted effort to strengthen food security in the Soloira district of Naitasiri.

Lodge owner Elenoa Nimacere underscores the pressing need to address the lack of nutritious food supplies persisting throughout the year in the region.

Nimacere highlighted the daily struggle of the women of Soloira, where the uncertainty of securing the next meal weighs greatly.

“Tell me, did you have food supplies for the whole year? Some women cried. Some said no; we ended up with noodles and tin tuna. Some said, By 5 o’clock or 6 o’clock, we are still thinking of what to cook.”

Nimacere says that the ongoing partnership between Veikau Eco Lodge and FRIEND Fiji aims to empower the women of

Naitasiri through backyard gardening initiatives, establishing a sustainable means of catering to their nutritional needs.

Additionally, the collaboration aims to provide local women with the tools, resources, and knowledge they need to cultivate their own produce, fostering self-sufficiency and resilience within the community.

Nimacere believes that the initiative will not only address the immediate issue of food scarcity but also seek to instill a sense of assurance and stability within the community.