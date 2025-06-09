Fiji finalizes priorities for global climate stage

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

The government has finalized its national priorities ahead of COP30, aiming to present a united and forceful stance on the global climate stage.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change wrapped up its second Technical Working Group meeting, setting strategies across 14 thematic areas.

Officials, civil society representatives, academics, and regional partners joined discussions to ensure Fiji speaks with one voice at the climate talks in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to November 21.

Permanent Secretary Dr Sivendra Michael states Fiji must ensure climate finance reaches communities in meaningful and accessible ways.

He adds COP30 must close the ambition gap and protect the 1.5-degree target.

Dr Michael pointed out that Fiji’s approach is deliberate, coordinated and results-driven, sending a clear message that Pacific countries will hold the world accountable.

The finalized priorities will guide the country’s engagement at COP30.

It will also ensure Fiji leads discussions on climate action, finance and resilience for vulnerable island states.

